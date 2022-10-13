Domestic Violence In Bergen County: Live-Streamed Event Offers Survivors Resources, Services

A unique and distinguished group of panelists from Bergen County will participate in a live -- and live-streamed -- discussion about available services and resources for victims of domestic violence.

"Residents have reached out for help because they feel trapped and isolated," said New Milford Councilman Matthew Seymour, who organized and will moderate the 4th annual Domestic Violence Awareness Symposium this coming Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The round-table discussion at New Milford High School -- which will also be live-streamed -- will "bring together experts with the goal of providing a comprehensive overview of the services and resources available to victims," the councilman said.

In-person and virtual attendees will also hear "courageous stories of survival," Seymour said.

Scheduled panelists include a domestic violence survivor, as well as:

Others include Allison Bressler, the co-founder and co-director of A Partnership for Change; Katheryn Miller and Taylor Craney, who are senior staff attorneys for the Center for Hope and Safety; Lil Corcoran, the executive director of the Women's Rights Information Center and Simaza Sadek, the director of YWCA Northern New Jersey Healing Space.

Also: Senior Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Jessica Gomperts, who is chief of her office’s Domestic Violence Squad; New Milford Police Lt. George Herrero; Christa Madler of the NJ Division of Child Protection & Permanency; and Never Alone Again CEO Theresa Johnston. Shanley.

The event runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in the New Milford High School auditorium located at One Snyder Circle. It's being sponsored by the borough, the police department and the Board of Education.

It's free and open to the public. You don't have to be a New Milford or Bergen County resident.

OR GET THE LIVESTREAM LINK HERE: newmilfordnjpd.org

MORE INFO: mseymour@newmilfordboro.com

