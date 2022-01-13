Domestic Violence Arrest Also Solves Teaneck Car Wash Stabbing, Police Say

Teaneck police solved a stabbing at a local car wash when they arrested a township man for domestic violence, authorities said.

Police responding to a domestic violence call arrested Keno Campbell, 21, on aggravated assault, terroristic threats and weapons charges, Police Chief Glenn M. O’Reilly said Thursday.

While there, officers realized Campbell was a suspect in a stabbing at the Teaneck Car Wash on Teaneck Road on Dec. 9, 2021, the chief said.

The victim told police Campbell was upset about being splashed with water, O’Reilly said.

“The argument culminated in Campbell stabbing the victim and fleeing the scene,” the chief said.

The victim was treated for wounds to his back and forearm, he chief said.

Campbell confessed and was sent to the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday, O’Reilly said.

He remained held there Thursday, charged with four counts of aggravated assault, six weapons possession offenses and a single count of making terroristic threats, records show.

