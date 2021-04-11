DOJ Seeks Harshest Sentence Yet For NJ MMA Fighter Who Punched Officer At Jan. 6 Riot

The Department of Justice is seeking the harshest sentence yet for the former MMA fighter from New Jersey who was seen punching an officer in the head at the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Scott Fairlamb faces a recommended 44-month sentence after pleading guilty in August to assaulting a police officer and obstructing efforts from Congress to certify the 2020 election, according to a lawsuit published by Politico.

Armed with a police baton, Fairlamb was among the first of the more than 100 charged defendants to break in to the Capitol building and enter a wing door of the Senate, the suit says.

Once he had left the building, Fairlamb “aggressively” followed a group of police officers and isolated one, shoved him and punched his face shield, according to the suit.

In addition to jail time, Fairlamb also faces a recommended three years of supervised release, $2,000 in restitution, a fine, and the mandatory $100 special assessment for each count of conviction for his participation in the riot.

Fairlamb’s recommended sentence “reflects the gravity of [his] conduct, but also acknowledges his early admission of guilt,” the suit states.

Sentencing is scheduled for next Wednesday.

