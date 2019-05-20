Dogs Abandoned Without Food Or Water Inside Foreclosed Newark Home: AHS

A pair of shih tzus were found caked in their own waste inside a locked crate that had been left in a Newark house, the Associated Humane Societies of Newark said.

The dogs, dubbed "Fred" and "Wilma," were found by a man hired to clean out the foreclosed house. The cleaner brought the pair to AHS in Newark, where staff were horrified by their condition. Fred and Wilma were not provided with food or water, AHS said.

"We can't imagine how long Fred and Wilma were locked in that crate when a man that was hired to clean out the foreclosed home in Newark, NJ, found them. The dogs had no food or water, and they were soaked in urine. They were so matted that they were barely recognizable as dogs," the agency said in a statement.

Believed to be about 7 years old, Fred and Wilma were scheduled for a checkup after they were discovered last week. A groomer cleaned and combed out the dogs' fur.

Those interested in Fred (38104) or Wilma (38105) when they become available can call the shelter at 973-824-7080.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.