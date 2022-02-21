Dog Struck, Killed, 80-Year-Old Owner Injured Crossing Ridgewood Street

A small dog was killed and an 80-year-old Ridgewood woman apparently suffered a broken bone when both were struck crossing a village street, authorities said.

They were crossing Broad Street when a Jeep Liberty driven by a 39-year-old Mahwah woman turned from East Ridgewood Avenue and struck both of them around 10 a.m. Monday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

The village woman was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson with what appeared to be a broken ankle or leg."Unfortunately, the victim's dog was killed in the accident," Lutchke said.

The driver received a summons for failing to yield to a pedestrian, the chief said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.