Dog Rescued In Lodi House Fire

A dog was rescued during an early Wednesday evening house fire in Lodi.

No injuries were reported in the two-alarm Harrison Avenue blaze, which broke out in a second-floor room of the brick single-family home around 5:20 p.m.

Firefighters had it doused within 15 minutes.

Mutual aid was provided at the scene or in coverage by firefighters from Hasbrouck Heights, Rochelle Park, Saddle Brook and Wallington.

Damien Danis took the photos and contributed to this story.

