Dog Found Abandoned At Linden Home Without Food, Water: AHS

A pit bull dog that appears to have been repeatedly impregnated was found in "atrocious" conditions at a vacant Linden home, the Newark branch of Associated Humane Societies said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Named "June," the five-year-old was discovered locked in a cage without food or water and surrounded by her own waste, AHS said.

June appears to have been used to breed puppies for sale, the AHS also said. She also suffered multiple injuries.

"June has horribly cropped ears, and also looks to have had multiple litters of puppies throughout her life...June has an old injury to her face that left her with part of her lip missing, on top of being in such a neglected state," AHS wrote.

A spokesman for Linden police* later said the dog was found in a garage on Aug. 13 on E. St Georges Avenue. The person believed to be the owner was evicted four days earlier.

June is available for adoption. If interested, visit AHS Newark at 124 Evergreen Ave. or call 973-824-7080. Inquiries can also be sent by email to jvuocolo@ahsppz.org. Those interested should refer to File #40605.

The incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau. Anyone with information about the dog or her owner is asked to call Det. Juan Velarde at (908) 474-8537.

*This article was updated Saturday evening with additional information from the police department.

