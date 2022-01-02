Dog Back In Shelter After Being Returned By North Jersey Family

A dog that was adopted from a North Jersey animal shelter months ago was returned by her new family and is once again looking for a furever home.

Bergen County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, based in Teterboro, said in a social media post that Luna — a loving 7.5-year-old Pit mix adopted about a month ago — was returned after having been in the shelter since June 2021.

A post from her initial adoption stated that four different families had met her and passed her up because she wasn’t “overly social.”

“She had a hard time connecting with new people while at the shelter, since so many people would come and go,” says the post.

Heartbreakingly, Luna was returned as a result of being “too protective” of one family member over others, shelter officials said, adding that the sweet pup would be best in a smaller family.

“Sadly, this sweet girl has been returned to the shelter and is once again looking for a forever family,” reads the shelter’s Tuesday post.

“We already know that she is a total love bug in the home — very different from her aloof and anxious self here at the shelter. We are more than willing to offer training services for any issues that may arise post-adoption to ensure a successful transition.”

Anyone interested in adopting Luna is urged to send an email to Nmazzella@co.bergen.nj.us.

“Adoption changes lives,” the shelter’s post says.

