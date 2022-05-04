Doc's Office Manager, BF Got 4,000 Percocet Using Stolen Scripts, Wayne Police Charge

The manager of a North Jersey doctor’s office stole prescription pads that she and her boyfriend used to collect more than 4,000 Percocet from local drugstores, authorities said.

Detectives from the Wayne Police Special Operations Unit zeroed in on Luz Valle, 53, and Javier Sanchez, 48, both of Paterson, after the doctor alerted them to “someone illegally passing prescriptions in the doctor’s name at multiple pharmacies,” Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Detective Sgt. James Celentano and Detective Nick Pepe obtained multiple subpoenas and interviewed several people as part of a seven-month investigation into the purchases at Totowa and Paterson pharmacies, Daly said.

Valle had stolen the blank prescriptions, which Sanchez filled out and used, they said.

Valle and Sanchez were both charged with conspiring to obtain drugs by fraud. Valle also was charged with theft and Sanchez with forgery, as well as obtaining a drug by fraud and receiving stolen property.

Both were released on summonses under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, Daly said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.