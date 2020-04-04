'Do Not Dump Your Pets,' Elizabeth Police Tell Residents After Rescuing Massive Snake

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
Elizabeth police
Elizabeth police Photo Credit: Elizabeth PD

A snake found on a street in Elizabeth has a new home, authorities said.

Sgt. Anthony Chodan, a biologist, rescued the snake from Pine Street March 27, police said on Facebook.

The snake was identified as a pet and adopted out to a family in Jackson, Elizabeth police told Daily Voice.

"Citizens should NOT dump their pets," Elizabeth police wrote, noting residents can be connected with rescue organizations.

Police would not comment further on the situation.

Sgt. Anthony Chodan

Elizabeth PD

