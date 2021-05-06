DNA Leads To Felony Charges For Hawaiian Man Who Raped Girl, 14, in Pennsylvania, Say Police

DNA evidence led to the arrest of a Hawaiian man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Lancaster County, according to police.

Avery E.I. Sanchis, 23 of Hilo, Hawaii, was investigated by the Susquehanna Regional police following a report of a 14-year-old girl being raped in Bainbridge on August 7, 2020, according to court documents.

DNA found at the scene was analyzed and matched to Sanchis, say police.

He has been charged with the following:

3 counts of Rape (F1)

3 counts of Statutory Sexual Assault (F1)

3 counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault (F2)

Corruption of Minors (F3)

3 counts of Indecent Assault (M1, M2)

Unauthorized Use of Automobiles (M2)

An arrest warrant was issued and Avery Sanchis turned himself in on Friday, April 30.

He is out on $100,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12 at 9 a.m.

