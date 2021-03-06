DMV Marks Starting Line For PA Pursuit Led By Arkansas Driver With 2 Young Kids

An Arkansas man traveling with his young children sent Pennsylvania State Police on a pursuit starting at the Carlisle Driver's Licensing Center on Saturday, according to a state police report.
State police in Carlisle were called to a report of a disturbance in the parking lot of the Licensing Center at 950 Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township around 6 p.m.
Sonny Thundercloud Harper, 26 of Mulberry, Arkansas, fled the scene-- with his 7-month-old and 2-year-old children in the back seat of his 2012 Nissan Altima.
Harper sent police on a brief chase before being taken into custody.
He was taken to UPMC Carlisle before he was booked into the Cumberland County Prison.
While at the hospital he was offered a blood alcohol test and refused; two of his charges are a DUI and public drunkenness.
Harper is temporarily in Pennsylvania for work.
The children's status and whereabouts is unknown.
Harper has been charged with the following:
- F3 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer
- F3 DUI: Gen Imp/Inc of Driving Safely - 1st Offense
- M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person ( 2 Counts)
- F2 Endangering Welfare of Children Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense (2 Counts)
- S Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting
- S Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct
- S Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact
- S Driving without a License
- S Reckless Driving
- S Failure To Stop At Red Light
- S Safety Restraints - child under 4 years (2 Counts)
- S Exceed 35 MPH In Urban District By 50 MPH
- S Disregard Traffic Lane (Single)
He is being held in the Cumberland County prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 9 at 11 a.m.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.