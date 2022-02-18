Disturbed Man Who Vowed To Kill Minorities Captured At NJ Mall, Police Say

An emotionally disturbed man who reportedly threatened to kill minorities at a New Jersey mall was taken into custody after a friend called police, authorities said.

The 66-year-old Hasbrouck Heights resident wasn't carrying any weapons when Paramus police arrested him without incident in the north parking garage at the Garden State Plaza early Friday afternoon, Feb. 18, they said.

Detectives were obtaining a search warrant for his vehicle, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Hasbrouck Heights Police Capt. Joseph Rinke said his officers immediately notified Ehrenberg's after a friend of the suspect called and told them of the threat.

The woman said he apparently was "upset over a verdict that came out today and was going to seek revenge against minorities -- either African-American or Asian," said Rinke, the officer in charge of the department.

He'd told her that he "was going to go to an unknown mall and f*cking kill them," the captain said.

What she didn't know, Rinke said, was which verdict and what mall.

Paramus police located the as-yet-unidentified man's vehicle a short time later.

The suspect -- who Rinke said previously known to police -- was expected to be taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center for an evaluation.

He faces possible charges in Hasbrouck Heights and Paramus, with additional counts possible once search warrants were executed and the respective departments confer with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

