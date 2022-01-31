Disturbance At Englewood Apartment Complex Leads To Arrests

A disturbance brought Englewood police to an apartment complex where they said they found one man with a BB pistol and another wanted on a warrant.

A 911 caller reported seeing several male suspects, one of them wearing a mask and pointing a gun at another, get out of a Jeep in the parking lot of the Sigma Apartments on Engle Street and then go into the building shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Responding officers found the Jeep as well as several people.

One of them, Michael Mays, 25, of Englewood was arrested on weapons charges after they found him carrying a BB gun, Pulice said.

Another, Jean Cardenas, 21, of Tenafly was seized on an outstanding warrant out of Secaucus.

Both were later released pending court action.

Tenafly and Englewood Cliffs police assisted.

