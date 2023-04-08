Distraught Man Holds Officers At Bay For Hours In First Paterson Standoff Since State Takeover

A distraught man wielding a knife kept law enforcement officers at bay for several hours in Paterson on Saturday in the Silk City's first major incident since the state attorney general's office took control of the police department.

New Jersey State Police sent a negotiator, backed by a Passaic County Sheriff's SWAT team, among other tactical officers, soon after the standoff began at NJ TRANSIT's Market Street garage shortly before 5:30 p.m. April 8.

It continued throughout the evening toward Easter Sunday.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin took control of the day-to-day operations city police department nearly 10 days ago following a series of incidents capped by the fatal March 3 police shooting of Najee Seabrooks, a 31-year-old crisis intervention worker, that ended a nearly five-hour standoff.

SEE: 'No Safety Without Trust': AG Takes Over Paterson PD, Pledges Changes In Mental Crisis Policing

Seabrooks, a respected and admired non-violence activist, was in the middle of what family members said was apparently a drug-induced mental health crisis that morning.

SEE: Video Shows Paterson Non-Violence Activist Bursting From Bathroom With Knife When He's Shot

Saturday's incident was the first major incident handled by Platkin's appointees since the state takeover.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.