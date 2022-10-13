Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Disruptive Tenant Jailed After Trying To Disarm Officer In Ridgefield, Police Report

Jerry DeMarco
Dae Yoon
Dae Yoon Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: BCJ / BACKGROUND: Ridgefield PD

A heated dispute with his landlord escalated when a Ridgefield tenant reached for a responding police officer's gun, authorities said.

Officers called to a dispute at the Morse Avenue home encountered Dae Yoon, a 33-year-old South Korean national, according to an Oct. 11 police report.

Morse reportedly grabbed at an officer's securely holstered service weapon and was subdued after he tried to pull it out.

Yoon was charged with trying to disarm a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, obstruction, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge order him released the following day, records show.

