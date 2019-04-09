'Disgusted' Clifton Neighbor Destroys Dentist's Playboy Display

A woman who said she was disgusted by a Clifton dentist's Easter Playboy display took it upon herself to take it down.

The woman showed up to Wayne Gangi's Grove Street office with clippers and began cutting off the mannequin's lingeries as reporter Andrew Ramos recorded.

She carried the dolls off the lawn and told Ramos that she was sick of having to look at it from her house across the street.

** UPDATE : Gangi told NorthJersey.com he plans to rebuild his masterpiece and file a restraining order against the woman, identified in the article as Desire Shepstone. **

Clifton residents were embarrassed by the woman's reaction.

"Unbelievable," one told Daily Voice. "You have a right to your opinion but you don’t have a right to trespass and vandalize."

No one in Gangi's office answered the phone when Daily Voice called at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.

A member of a Clifton Facebook group suggested residents purchase their own mannequins in solidarity of Gangi's display.

"No one questioned that he could have the display up, including the mayor," the woman said. "The issue was the tastefulness."

Gangi -- dubbed Hugh Hefner -- has attracted attention to his office many times for his over-the-top holiday displays. Last Halloween, he had bloody corpses and zombies strewn across his lawn.

This look, however, has garnered the most attention yet.

A Clifton dentist's Easter display is a turn-off for some.

The dolls popped up back in February for Valentine's Day and sported bunny ears for St. Patrick's Day a month later.

The girls are still rocking those -- this time they're holding baskets of Easter eggs in fishnets, silky lingeries and pastel wigs.

Well, they were .

Click here to watch Ramos' report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.