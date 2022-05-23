Did He Deserve It? Passenger Punches Out United Airlines Employee In Newark

Their skies may be friendly, but it's a different story on the ground.

A Newark Airport passenger who was slapped during a fight with a United Airlines employee retaliated with a knockdown, a viral cellphone video shows.

The video posted to Twitter over the weekend begins partway through the brawl in front of the check-in counter, with the employee slapping the passenger, balling his fists and taking a defiant stance.

The passenger then lands a quick right that staggers the employee. A follow-up haymaker puts him down.

Knocked into the baggage scale, the employee lands legs-up on a suitcase in front of the carousel, then staggers to his feet and unsteadily tries to keep fighting.

"He wants more? He wants more!" the passenger shouts.

Other workers then step in.

Unconfirmed reports were that the confrontation began when the employee tried stopping the passenger from using a wheelchair instead of luggage carts to move his bags.

The passenger wasn't immediately identified, although some claimed it's ex-NFL player Brendan Langley. A West Coast-based singer-songwriter at first took credit, but that was debunked.

The passenger was taken into custody, although what happened next wasn't clear. Port Authority police began preparing a release after the post exploded.

United Airlines, meanwhile, said the employee works for a subsidiary contractor.

“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or onboard our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter,” a statement read.

