Determined Workers Fight For Fair Wages At Coca-Cola Distribution Center

A determined group of workers fighting for fair wages at Pennsylvania’s Coca-Cola distribution center in Bethlehem have gone on strike.

As of Monday, the workers — seen holding signs saying, “Teamster Local 773 ON STRIKE Abarta Coca-Cola” — are fighting for fair wages, lower health insurance costs and their pensions, according to a Facebook post from the labor union.

“They deserve better,” the post says. “Stand up and fight with them.”

The Teamster Local 773 union has also raised troubling concerns regarding the company’s “inexperienced drivers who can't stay on their side of the road and take tractor trailers into residential neighborhoods.”

“Be careful around Coke trucks out on the roads,” the union says, urging supporters to avoid purchasing the brand’s products until the strike is over.

The striking workers have been meeting on the picket line at 2150 Industrial Dr. in Bethlehem from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

“Support them and show them we are UNION STRONG!”

Follow Teamster Local 773 on Facebook for the latest updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.