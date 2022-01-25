Detectives Turn Tables On Scammers Who Thought They'd Conned Bergen County Grandma

GOTCHA! Two gutless 20-year-olds from the Bronx thought they'd conned a Woodcliff Lake woman out of $6,000 with the "grandson in trouble" scam -- only they ended up being the ones who got punked.

A caller claiming to be her grandson told the intended victim that he'd been arrested and needed bail money, WCL Police Lt. Chad Malloy said.

The caller gave the grandmother the name and number of someone who he said was an attorney. That person would come to her house and collect the $6,000 from her, then bring it to court to secure his release, he told her.

Grandma knew better, though. She went straight to the police.

Officers had already positioned themselves in her home and around the perimeter when the thieves pulled into the neighborhood, Malloy said.

Coached by Woodcliff Lake detectives, the woman called the number and was instructed to come outside and hand the money to a courier in a red car parked outside her house, the lieutenant said.

The pair suddenly got hinky, though, and began to drive away. Police quickly stopped the car and took them into custody.

Danny Martinez and Michael Rodrigues-Adino were both charged with conspiracy to commit theft and released, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law, pending court action.

