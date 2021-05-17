Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

Detective Work Produces Ridgefield Park Vehicle Burglary Arrest

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Ridgefield Park police
Ridgefield Park police Photo Credit: RIDGEFIELD PARK PD

A Ridgefield Park police detective cracked a pair of car burglaries with the arrest of a village man.

Officers were responding to a call of a thief rummaging through a vehicle parked in a Teaneck Road driveway shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday when a similar call came in moments later on nearby Mount Vernon Street, Lt. Arthur Jensen said.

Detective Dale Madden used witness accounts and surveillance video to identify Michael Hernandez, 22, who was arrested a short time later, Jensen said.

Hernandez was charged with burglary, theft and conspiracy and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.