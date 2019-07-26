Contact Us
DEP: Odor From Kearny Landfill May Worsen, But Relief Coming Soon

Paul Milo
Construction on a containment system to bottle up the foul aroma coming from a Kearny landfill begins next week, officials said.
Photo Credit: Town of Kearny

Long-suffering residents within smelling distance of Kearny's Keegan Landfill may begin to notice that the rotten-egg odor coming from the site is even stronger than usual as a system is constructed to eliminate the foul emanations for good, the state Department of Environmental Protection said Thursday.

Construction is slated to begin next week on a gas-collection and control system that will capture the noxious hydrogen sulfide wafting from the site. The system is expected to be finished by Sept. 17, the agency said.

The gas, which is noticeable even at low, non-toxic levels, is generated as the landfill's waste breaks down. Following complaints from residents and Kearny officials, the site has stopped accepting construction waste containing gypsum, which, when exposed to heavy rains, can produce the gas.

Contractors will drill deep wells during the initial phase of the project. When workers dig down through the waste at the site, however, more of the gas is likely to be released, the DEP said.

“The DEP takes protection of public health and community concerns about hydrogen sulfide odors very seriously,” DEP Commissioner Catherine McCabe said. “While hydrogen sulfide odors are likely to increase during the construction of this system, it is anticipated that, when complete, the system will assist in eliminating hydrogen sulfide odors from Keegan Landfill.”

The containment system is being constructed under the terms of a voluntary consent order between DEP and the site's operator, the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority.

Anyone who is adversely impacted by hydrogen sulfide odors can contact the DEP’s hotline at 1-877-WARN DEP (877-927-6337) or report a complaint through the DEP’s WARN DEP mobile application.

