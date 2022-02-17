Deodorants Recalled Due To Unexpected Levels Of Cancer-Causing Chemical

A company has recalled some of its deodorant products due to unexpected levels of a carcinogen.

TCP HOT Acquisition LLC dba HRB Brands recalled "Sure" and "Brut" branded aerosol spray deodorants with expiration dates on or before August 2023, according to an announcement on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The company said the products contain unexpected levels of benzene, and that this was caused by the propellant that sprays the product from the can.

The announcement said the following products are included in the recall:

"Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening," the announcement reads.

According to the announcement, the company hasn't received reports of adverse events linked to the recalled products so far.

The company said the products were distributed in the United States, except the Brut Aerosol Deodorant, 154g, products, which were distributed in Canada.

Consumers should stop using the recalled products and dispose of them, the company said.

More information about the recall can be found here.

