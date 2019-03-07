Denville PD: Randolph Dad Smoking Pot While Driving Had Toddler In Back Seat

Contact Us
Cecilia Levine
Denville Police Department
Denville Police Department Photo Credit: Denville PD Facebook

A Randolph dad was not only smoking marijuana when police stopped him in Denville, but had his toddler in the car, said authorities who charged him.

David C. Cozza, 54, on was smoking a marijuana cigarette when police stopped him around 8:30 p.m. June 24 on Franklin Road, Denville Police Capt. Jeffrey Tucker said.

His 2-year-old child was also in the back seat, Tucker said.

Cozza was charged with child abuse/neglect and marijuana possession. A first appearance in Morris County Superior Court is pending.

