Delivery Van Slams Into Parked SUV In Fair Lawn

A delivery driver got out OK after a van crashed into a parked, unoccupied SUV on a Fair Lawn street.

The Ram cargo van, from Melugira Distribution out of Waldwick, rolled onto its side after hitting the Honda Pilot in the 600 block of 4th Street shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

Fair Lawn police, firefighters and Heavy Rescue squad members all responded. The driver didn't require medical attention.

BDJ Towing of Paterson righted and removed the van along with the Pilot.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

