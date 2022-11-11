Delinquents Pelt Hawthorne Police With Bottles, Profanity At Huge Underage House Parties

Hawthorne police had bottles and profanities hurled their way while responding to separate back-to-back house parties that each drew hundreds of juveniles, authorities said.

Two adults were, in turn, hit with summonses for providing alcohol to underage minors and maintaining a nuisance after party-goers destroyed neighbors’ property and caused a car crash, Detective Capt. Robert King said.

Officers responding to a complaint found “a large number of vehicles and several hundred youths throughout the street and in the front and rear yard” of a New York Avenue home owned by Amedeo Moino, 47, the captain said.

Many youngsters left the area, “causing traffic hazards, property damage to nearby houses and a motor vehicle accident,” King said. “Multiple surrounding law enforcement agencies were contacted for assistance.”

The following night, officers responded just down Goffle Hill Road for another blowout at a Sunrise Drive home owned by Yvonne Gibbons, 59, the captain said.

Some of the 200 or so juveniles “began shouting profanities and throwing bottles at the officers” breaking up the party, he said.

Once again, mutual aid from surrounding towns converged on the neighborhood.

