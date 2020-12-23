Deer Found Shot Dead With Arrow In Exclusive Englewood Neighborhood

A deer was found killed by an arrow in an exclusive Englewood neighborhood, authorities said.

A South Woodland Street homeowner called police after finding the fatally wounded deer in his backyard near the Englewood Cliffs border and Englewood Nature Preserve, they said.

The case was turned over to the state Division of Fish & Wildlife to remove the carcass and investigate whether the deer was killed legally.

Sunday bowhunting for deer is legal in New Jersey only on private land and state wildlife management areas.

The discovery was made on Monday, hours before a nearby house in the exclusive East Hill neighborhood sold for a reported $2.85 million. Another home there recently listed for $19.5 million, records show.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact the NJ Division of Fish & Wildlife: 877-927-6337 (toll free).

