Deer Causes Double Tractor-Trailer Crash With SUV That Closes Route 17

PHOTOS: A young deer running across Route 17 apparently caused a crash involving two tractor-trailers and an SUV, jamming the Tuesday morning commute for motorists returning to work after the Memorial Day weekend, authorities said.

The southbound highway was closed for nearly an hour after a fawn ran across the roadway in front of Ramsey Alfa Romeo in Upper Saddle River around 7:30 a.m., Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.

The drivers of a Toyota RAV-4 and the two rigs -- one of which jack-knifed -- declined medical attention, Kane said.

Southbound traffic was detoured at Lake Street in Ramsey as all three vehicles were towed, the captain said.

A fuel spill was minimal, he said.

Joining Upper Saddle River police, firefighters and Volunteer Ambulance Corps members were Mahwah and Bergen County hazardous materials units and Ramsey police, among others.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

