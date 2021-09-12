Dedicated NJ Transit Bus Driver Dies Of COVID-19

A longtime NJ Transit bus driver died last month of COVID-19, NJ Transit announced.

Bessie Lynn Mays, 61, of Egg Harbor City died on Nov. 24, according to her obituary.

She worked at the Egg Harbor bus garage for 16 years, said Kevin Corbett, NJ Transit CEO at Wednesday’s board meeting before requesting a moment of silence in her honor, NJ Advance Media says.

“She was beloved by her coworkers and had an excellent driving record and no accidents,” the outlet said citing Corbett. “She was by all measures and exceptional employee.”

She worked at the Taj Mahal as a Table Game Supervisor for about a decade before her career as an NJ Transit bus operator, a position she held for 15 years.

Mays won awards for perfect attendance from NJ Transit and primarily drove the 553 Upper Deerfield-Atlantic City bus route.

Mays was remembered as being independent and a great provider for her family.

Click here for her full obituary.

