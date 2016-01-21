Death Of Hackensack Woman, 29, Not Considered Suspicious, Authorities Say

No foul play was suspected in the death of a 29-year-old Hackensack woman at her home, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office confirmed on Friday.

The woman's boyfriend contacted city police reporting that he found her unresponsive in a bathroom of her Poplar Avenue home on Thursday.

Efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Detectives from the county prosecutor's Major Crime Unit investigated and determined that no foul play was involved, Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Rebein confirmed.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification gathered evidence. The Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office collected the body.

