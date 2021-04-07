DEAD END: Man Shot, Killed In Paterson, This Year's Homicide Count Up To 12

A 28-year-old man became Paterson’s 12th homicide victim of the year when he was gunned down Saturday night on a Silk City street.

EMS made the pronouncement after police found a mortally-wounded Juan Garcia, 28, on the sidewalk of dead-ended Franklin Street around 10 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

They didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

The pace of homicides is roughly the same as last year, when 27 people were killed at the hands of others in Paterson – the most in a single year in more than three decades.

(By comparison, there had been 19 in 2019.)

However, more than 100 people have been shot in Paterson so far this year, a pace that would easily surpass last year’s 143, records show.

Already, more people have been shot this year in Paterson than in 2018 (83), 2017 (95) and 2016 (97).

