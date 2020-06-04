DCA Involved After Wildwood Motel Refuses Prom Refunds For NJ Students

State officials are intervening after the owners of Wildwood's Twilight Motel refused to give refunds to New Jersey students who had reservations during prom weekend, which was cancelled due to COVID-19, reports say.

A total of 68 students from Lacey Township High School who had reserved rooms for the weekend of June 5, as well as almost 100 students from Toms River North High School who had reservations for the weekend of May 29, were denied refunds, LehighValleyLive reports.

New Jersey’s Division of Consumer Affairs received 21 complains regarding owner Kathleen Mangini’s policy, the report says. One has since been withdrawn, but the remaining complaints are “open and under review,” the agency said.

Frank Mangini, owner of Mango Motel and the Blue Diamond Motel, says he fears arrest or losing his license to operate the motels after he also received criticism for flouting the rental capacity rules and allowing guests for Memorial Day weekend, NJ.com reports.

Twilight's owner apparently offered to postpone the reservations until the fall but would not offer a full refund for the $150 cost of the rooms.

The DCA in a statement said it is “working to facilitate dialogue between affected consumers and business owners eager to work with them to reach an amicable resolution.

“As a general matter, DCA will close individual complaints against businesses when the consumer and the business are able to resolve the issue on their own or with assistance from the Division."

