DC Area Climate Protestors Actually Caused More Pollution, Twitter Users Fume

by Annie DeVoe and Cecilia Levine
Fourteen protesters were arrested after closing the Capital Beltway July Fourth.
Fourteen protesters were arrested after closing the Capital Beltway July Fourth. Photo Credit: Maryland DOT/Twitter screengrabs

A July Fourth climate protest that halted traffic on the Capital Beltway has some activists upset, saying the backup caused even more pollution.

Protestors kneeling on the road brought traffic to a complete standstill at Route 29 around 12:30 p.m. in Silver Spring, leading to the arrest of 14 people.

Some activists say that the action of stopping traffic actually contributed to making the climate worse.

The highway reopened around 1:45 p.m., as the 14 protestors were arrested for disturbing the peace, WTOP said.

Some drivers fumed that aside from polluting the air, bringing traffic to a standstill was unproductive.

