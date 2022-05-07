DC Area Climate Protestors Actually Caused More Pollution, Twitter Users Fume

A July Fourth climate protest that halted traffic on the Capital Beltway has some activists upset, saying the backup caused even more pollution.

Protestors kneeling on the road brought traffic to a complete standstill at Route 29 around 12:30 p.m. in Silver Spring, leading to the arrest of 14 people.

Some activists say that the action of stopping traffic actually contributed to making the climate worse.

The highway reopened around 1:45 p.m., as the 14 protestors were arrested for disturbing the peace, WTOP said.

Some drivers fumed that aside from polluting the air, bringing traffic to a standstill was unproductive.

