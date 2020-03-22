DAY 3: BCC Testing Site Again At Capacity

For the third day in a row since opening, the Bergen Community College coronavirus testing site was at capacity hours before closing.

Officials at New Jersey's first government-operated testing told people to leave less than 90 minutes after opening at 8 a.m. Sunday.

This is no different than Saturday, when cars were turned away after 15 minutes or Friday (Day 1), when the site closed after just four hours.

There are 2,500 coronavirus tests allocated per week for the site. Nearly half of the tests had been used as of Saturday, reports say.

The Paramus Road site will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, the same time New Jersey's second FEMA site will open for the first time in Holmdel.

Only residents with symptoms (fever, coughing, shortness of breath) will be tested.

There were 1,327 presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in New Jersey Saturday -- 363 of them in Bergen County. Of New Jersey's 16 deaths, five were Bergen County residents, officials said.

Need some good news? The FDA approved the first-ever rapid response coronavirus test that can detect the bug in just 45 minutes -- drastically cutting wait time from days to minutes. Shipping is expected to begin next week, though it's not yet clear where to.

