Daughter Of Fair Lawn Rabbi Victim Of Jerusalem Bombing

The 18-year-old daughter of a New Jersey rabbi was injured in a bus stop bombing this week in Jerusalem, while a second killed a 16-year-old student from Canada.

Naomi Pilichowski — whose father Uri Pilichowski is from Fair Lawn — was walking her usual commute in Jerusalem on her way to a national service job in Beit Shemesh when a Palestinian terrorist detonated a bomb packed with nails and shrapnel on Wednesday, Nov. 23, her father said on Twitter.

"One of the pieces flew at Naomi, hitting her, but not seriously," the rabbi said. "She felt ringing in her ears but wasn’t hurt."

The Pilichowski family moved from the US to Israel in 2014. He is a well-known educator who works at Nefesh B’Nefesh.

Aryeh Shechopek was killed in a second bombing in northern Jerusalem.

