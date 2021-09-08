Contact Us
Dating App Nightmare Becomes Reality For Woman Raped By PA Man, Jury Says

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Thomas Wilton
Thomas Wilton Photo Credit: Dauphin County District Attorney's Office/LinkedIn

A woman's worst nightmare became reality when a man she met on a dating app made unwanted advances and then raped her, authorities in Pennsylvania say.

Thomas Wilton, 57, of Landisville, Lancaster County, was convicted for his crimes by a jury in Dauphin County on Tuesday.

Wilton and the woman he met on Zoosk, a dating app, and texted for several weeks before meeting for dinner at the Arooga’s in Hummelstown on Oct. 7, 2019, according to a statement released by the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office

After the date, the pair walked to the 41-year-old woman's car together because it was raining.

That's when Wilton became aggressive, making unwanted advances and touches, finally pushing her into the car and raping her.

During the trial the victim tearfully described how she told him repeatedly that felt “uncomfortable and unsafe” and he needed to leave her vehicle, but he refused to stop.

The woman reported the assault to Derry Township police within two hours. 

Wilton was found guilty of the following:

  • Sexual assault
  • Indecent assault (2 Counts)
  • Indecent exposure

His sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 16. 

