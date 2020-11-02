Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

'Dangerous, Reckless' Trump Caravan Clogs Garden State Parkway, Cuomo Bridge

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Trump caravan lead by #JewsForTrump halts traffic on the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge Sunday.
Trump caravan lead by #JewsForTrump halts traffic on the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge Sunday. Photo Credit: Instagram user shmili_barmi_indig with permission

A caravan of cars sporting Trump 2020 and Israeli flags jammed up parts of North Jersey and Westchester County Sunday.

Footage of the parade reportedly lead by a Jewish group in support of President Donald Trump shows drivers getting out of their cars and halting traffic on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and Garden State Parkway.

The parade stopped briefly at rally in the West Nyack Palisades Center, but continued on toward another in Union County, reports say.

The caravan backed the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway up nearly five miles, police said.

New York State Sen. David Carlucci called the parade "aggressive, dangerous and reckless."

"The New York State Police should be working to identify these individuals and charging them," Carlucci said. 

"We all have the right to show support for a presidential candidate, but we do not have the right to endanger others and break the law."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.