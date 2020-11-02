'Dangerous, Reckless' Trump Caravan Clogs Garden State Parkway, Cuomo Bridge

A caravan of cars sporting Trump 2020 and Israeli flags jammed up parts of North Jersey and Westchester County Sunday.

Footage of the parade reportedly lead by a Jewish group in support of President Donald Trump shows drivers getting out of their cars and halting traffic on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and Garden State Parkway.

The parade stopped briefly at rally in the West Nyack Palisades Center, but continued on toward another in Union County, reports say.

The caravan backed the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway up nearly five miles, police said.

New York State Sen. David Carlucci called the parade "aggressive, dangerous and reckless."

"The New York State Police should be working to identify these individuals and charging them," Carlucci said.

"We all have the right to show support for a presidential candidate, but we do not have the right to endanger others and break the law."

