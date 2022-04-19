'Dangerous' Elizabeth Driver Interrupts Judge To Say His Mom Pays His Rent

The Elizabeth driver who three times ran over a woman after a minor car crash leaving her in critical condition was remanded by a a Union County judge Tuesday, April 19, pending his next court appearance .

Vincent Jean, 56, appeared virtually before Superior Court Judge Stacey Boretz, who said he poses an "extreme danger to the victim, witnesses, and the community." Further, he showed "complete and deprave disregard for human life" during the April 13 incident, Boretz added.

Being that Jean is facing an attempted murder charge, the judge worries that if he's released, there is a strong chance he will try contacting the 23-year-old victim, Morgan Scott, or witnesses listed in the reports.

Jean just before the end of the hearing interrupted the judge to say his mom pays his rent. Boretz cut him off and urged him not to speak.

Scott was trying to take photos of Jean's SUV and license plate as he tried fleeing the scene of the accident last week, police previously said.

That's when Jean returned "in broad daylight," Boretz said, to run over her three times — with multiple witnesses and a school bus at the scene.

"I find this recommendation [to detain Jean] is absolutely the appropriate one," the judge said. "I do not find there are any release conditions."

