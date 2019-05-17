Contact Us
Dan Golabek, 24, Sworn In As New Elmwood Park Mayor

Cecilia Levine
Daniel Golabek being sworn in by borough clerk Erin Delaney. His brother and school board member, Jakub, holds the bible.
Daniel Golabek being sworn in by borough clerk Erin Delaney. His brother and school board member, Jakub, holds the bible.

Daniel Golabek was sworn in as the mayor of Elmwood Park Thursday.

The 24-year-old former council president succeeds Frank Caramagna, who resigned after being charged with voter fraud last month.

Golabek, a law student at Seton Hall University, has been coming to council meetings for 11 years. He was unanimously selected by the Council to assume the role.

He was first elected in 2015 and is one of the youngest people to serve as mayor in New Jersey.

Councilwoman Lorraine Pellegrine succeeds Golabek as council president.

