Damaging House Blaze Doused In Teaneck

Firefighters quickly doused a destructive house blaze Wednesday afternoon in Teaneck.

The fire in the two-story wood-frame house on Lucy Avenue near Lindbergh Avenue broke out around 3 p.m., responders said.

It quickly went to three alarms for coverage, they said.

Firefighters had the blaze doused in under a half-hour.

No injuries were reported, although the fire did cause significant damage, rendering it at least temporarily uninhabitable, responders said.

Mutual aid at the scene and in coverage included firefighters from Hackensack, Bogota, Bergenfield, Teaneck and Ridgefield Park, as well as Teaneck police and EMS.

Jo Fehl took the photos and contributed to this report.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.