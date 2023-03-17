Contact Us
Cecilia Levine
Lydia Tar checks the Daily Voice website in the 2022 Oscar Award-winning movie, "Tar."
Lydia Tar checks the Daily Voice website in the 2022 Oscar Award-winning movie, "Tar." Video Credit: Tar

Producers of the 2022 movie "Tar" clearly agree that Daily Voice is the best-trusted source for news in the region.

Watch the award-winning film and you'll know why.

About an hour and 30 minutes into the movie, the main character, Lydia Tar (played by actress Cate Blanchett) visits one of Daily Voice's 47 separate websites in New York, covering the Northern Westchester County village of Mount Kisco, looking for information on a student she's accused of abusing.

It appears the film used the Daily Voice template to draft the news report that informed Tar of her victim's sudden and unexpected death.

Daily Voice started as MainStreet Connect in Fairfield County, Connecticut, in 2010. 

Daily Voice has since expanded its coverage area to greater metropolitan communities across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.

"Tar" is now streaming on Peacock.

