‘Daddy Killed Mommy’: Carlstadt Gunman In Murder-Suicide Told Daughter It Was Only A Dream

UPDATE: The 5-year-old daughter of a convicted sex offender who died by suicide after an hours-long SWAT standoff at his Carlstadt home on Saturday was there when he shot and killed his ex-wife the night before, authorities said.

The little girl apparently told her grandparents, who lived upstairs, that James Cox had killed Massiel Deoleo, 34, of Mahwah, in the downstairs apartment of the family home sometime Friday night.

“Daddy killed Mommy,” she told them, but said Cox had assured her that it was only a nightmare, responders said.

Police got the girl and the grandparents out of their 6th Street home during Saturday’s prolonged standoff.

After nearly eight hours of negotiations failed to get Cox out, water was cut to the home and a SWAT team fired tear gas cannisters into every window in and around his apartment.

Members of the the tactical team discharged a flash-bang to disorient him while forcing their way in.

"As soon as they made entry, they heard a single gunshot," an investigator told Daily Voice.

They found Cox's body and then Deoleo's, he said.

Investigators believe Cox and Deoleo had argued over her use of the phone, after which he followed the mother of three into a bedroom and shot her point-blank in the chest with a 9mm handgun.

Concern for Deoleo’s welfare began when she didn’t show up for work on Saturday, authorities said.

Shortly before noon, a family member called Carlstadt police to report the Yonkers native missing, saying that she was last seen with Cox, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Another family member called Mahwah police minutes later and asked them to do a welfare check at her apartment on Belgrove Drive off Franklin Turnpike near Route 17, he said.

Township police found Deoleo’s cellphone, among other items, responders said.

There were also signs of a struggle, they said (continued below photo).

At the scene in Carlstadt on Saturday. Contributed

Carlstadt police immediately went to the Cox home off Berry Street, where he lived with their daughter.

The situation instantly escalated when Cox pulled a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at himself, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Cox “said he was not going to shoot officers but was going to take his own life,” the prosecutor said.

Officers got the girl and her grandparents safely out of the house, then called for reinforcements, including Bergen County SWAT and crisis negotiation teams, they said.

Carlstadt police also urged all residents on 6th and 7th streets between Division and Passaic avenues to shelter in place.

Authorities strongly suspected that Deoleo was in the apartment but had to proceed cautiously.

They reviewed area surveillance video from various locations in Carlstadt and Mahwah, checked Cox’s car and even brought in a K-9 unit to try and track her scent outside the home.

Cox’s estranged brother, an off-duty borough police lieutenant, arrived and offered whatever help he could while acknowledging there wasn’t much he could do.

Carlstadt Police Chief Thomas Berta also brought attorney Richard Potter of Hackensack, who’d recently represented Cox.

Borough police had been to the house for previous domestic incidents. They were able to talk with Cox.

Police Officer Jason Columbo connected with him – and even had someone get the gunman some McDonald’s.

Musella, the prosecutor, said county negotiators then “spent numerous hours attempting to resolve the situation peacefully.”

Those who hold police at bay in standoffs are always reminded that surrendering without incident works in their favor when they’re eventually sentenced. Any other outcome is usually tragic.

Cox was given several opportunities to come out unarmed and end the standoff, authorities said.

But he was reluctant.

As a convicted felon, he knew he was prohibited from having a gun – which meant a return to prison.

Cox had kidnapped his then-ex-girlfriend at knifepoint from her Parsippany home in July 2000. He drove the 20-year-old victim around for hours in a Chevy Blazer -- repeatedly asking her why she broke up with him – before raping her behind an industrial building in Carlstadt, they said.

Cox forced the victim back into the Blazer, but she jumped out and fled while it was moving. She was later treated for a slash wound on her chest.

Cox pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated sexual assault and served more than seven years in state prison before being released as a Megan’s Law Tier 2 offender, records show.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the SWAT team was ordered to enter the residence.

“We needed to know whether [she] was in there," a law enforcement official told Daily Voice.

Utilities were cut off and the SWAT team fired in several 15mm rounds of tear gas, frightening neighbors who assumed they'd heard gunshots.

Several more volleys followed – well over a dozen cannisters in all -- they said.

Finally, the SWAT team burst in around 8 p.m.

******

A GoFundMe campaign was launched for the slain woman's funeral and care for her children. Nearly $15,000 had been raised as of Monday morning.

"My dear friend lost her sister Massiel Deoleo, her ex husband killed her and then killed himself," Yessenia Torres of New York wrote. "We are asking for help to cover funeral cost and after care for her 3 kids Janhel 15 years old, Bella 12 years old and Penelope 5 years old. Please pray for her family during this difficult time. No donation is too small anything at all would be greatly appreciated. If you can’t donate we would just ask that you share this page to show your support."

