Dad Dies Suddenly After Surprise Trip Home To Kiss His Wife

A Central Pennsylvania community is mourning the loss of a father-of-four who collapsed shortly after a surprise trip home from work just to kiss his wife, those who knew him said.

Joseph M. Matonti IV, 40, of Coatesville, told his wife he wasn’t feeling well and collapsed in her arms in the driveway, according to a GoFundMe launched by family friend, JenMarie Macdonald.

EMS was soon called and Matonti was rushed to Brandywine Hospital, and then life-flighted to Reading Hospital, according to the page.

Once in Reading, he underwent emergency surgery and was put on life support, but he unfortunately passed due to a traumatic brain aneurysm on Monday, Macdonald writes.

Matonti was a Pennsylvania native, born in Tinicum, according to his obituary. He loved his family working with his brother Stephen at Stephen Matonti Heating & Cooling, according to a tribute to him.

He also enjoyed, hip-hop, fashion, the Philadelphia Eagles and he liked to travel when he got time off of his construction job, according to his social media and his tribute.

He is survived by his mother Deborah Zavorski, three siblings, wife Allison Davis, four children, a large extended family and many friends, according to his obituary.

His visitation will be held at James J. Terry Funeral Home- Valley Township located at 1060 West Lincoln Highway in Coatesville on Nov. from 9 to 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. at the same location, according to his obituary.

A livestream of his funeral will be available here on Saturday starting at 10:45 a.m.

The GoFundMe launched by JenMarie Macdonald has raised more than $45,000 of a $50,000 goal as of Friday night.

If you want to donate to the GoFundMe campaign you can do so here.

