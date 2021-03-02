DA Who Wouldn't Prosecute Bill Cosby To Lead Trump's Impeachment Team

Former Montgomery County District Attorney, Bruce L. Castor Jr. was among two lawyers chosen to head former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial a day after his legal team collapsed.

Castor -- who will helm the team alongside David Schoen -- said he considers it a privilege to be representing Trump.

"The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history," he said. "It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship yet again, and always."

Castor made headlines after declining to prosecute Bill Cosby on molestation charges in 2005. The comic was later tried and convicted for drugging and sexually assaulting a victim.

Castor, who is a Republican originally from Abington, was the twice-elected District Attorney of Montgomery County from 2000 to 2008, according to his biography on MTV Law's website.

In order to convict Trump, at least 17 Republicans will need to vote with all Democrats when the trial begins on Feb. 8, CNN reports.

