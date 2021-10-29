Curtis Sliwa Hit By Yellow Cab In NYC, Mayoral Campaign Team Reports

There's something about Curtis Sliwa and yellow cabs.

The Republican New York City mayoral candidate and Guardian Angels founder was reportedly struck by a yellow cab in midtown Manhattan on Friday, but it didn't slow down his campaign.

"Don't worry, everyone," he jokingly tweeted late Friday afternoon. "The taxi is OK."

Sliwa had just wrapped up a news conference on city gun violence when he got out of a campaign van and got clipped near the corner of 50th Street and Sixth Avenue on the way to a radio interview, according to his campaign team.

Sliwa did the interview, anyway, before checking himself into Lenox Hill Hospital "out of an abundance of caution," the team tweeted.

The rest of his campaign agenda for the day was cancelled.

“He jumped out of the van, and the cab didn’t see him and accidentally hit him. He went six feet in the air and hit the ground,” campaign adviser Rob Cole told the Daily News.

The cabbie didn’t stop after the accident, Cole said, "but Curtis said it was his fault."

It was nearly 30 years ago that the colorful and controversial Sliwa was kidnapped and shot by two gunmen after he got into what turned out to be a stolen cab in the East Village. Sliwa escaped and later underwent underwent surgery for internal injuries and leg wounds.

Federal prosecutors pursued two suspects, including John A. Gotti, the son of Gambino crime family leader John Gotti, who they said was bent on avenging disparaging remarks that Sliwa had made about his father.

The charges never stuck, however.

Sliwa has been considered a longshot in this coming Tuesday's election against Democrat Eric Adams.

Adams, who's called Sliwa a "clown," wished him "a speedy recovery" in a tweet, and that hopes "to see him back out on the trail this weekend."

