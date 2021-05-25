Crimestoppers Pays: Family Who Helped Police In Hackensack Robbery Rewarded

Cash fell from his pockets as a robber ran from a Hackensack 7-Eleven before dawn one recent morning.

Police caught him in the McDonald’s parking lot across the street with help from some civilians.

Crimestoppers awarded a $500 check to a city couple and their young son for assisting.

Pierre Zuniga, Paola Silva and their son, Samuel, collected the check during a visit to police headquarters with city Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt and Detective Michael Koenig, who handled the case.

Crimestopppers of Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack and South Hackensack offers rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations.

