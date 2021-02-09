Contact Us
Crews Recover Body Of 31-Year-Old NJ Man Carried Into Sewer Pipe By Flood Waters

Cecilia Levine
Brush 3 operates in the floods Ida brought to the western portion of Middlesex County Thursday. Photo Credit: Melrose Hose Company #1

Officials have identified the body of a man who was killed after being swept into a storm drain in Central Jersey flood waters Wednesday as a 31-year-old Edison man.

The body was Dhanush Reddy was recovered Thursday morning from the 36-inch pipe in a wooded area on the1300 block of Centennial Avenue in Piscataway, officials said.

The pipe goes from under Stelton Road in South Plainfield to Piscataway.

Responders were helping drivers in the area when they heard a woman calling out for help around 9:40 p.m. 

While they were able to rescue one of the victims, Reddy's body wasn't recovered until the following morning.

Reddy was among nine people who died in New Jersey as a result of the storm.

