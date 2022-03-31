Crash Seriously Injures Driver, 64, Outside Her West Milford Home

A West Milford driver was seriously injured when her sedan collided with a van right outside her home, authorities said.

Yolanda Tineo, 64, was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after her 2011 Honda Accord collided with a 2020 GMC Savana on a stretch of Germantown Road north of Route 23 shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, they said.

The other driver, Nicholas Kovatch, 28, of Hewitt wasn’t injured,

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and West Milford Police Chief James DeVore said in a joint release.

They asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or call the West Milford Police Department at (973) 728-2802.

