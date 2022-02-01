Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Crash Sends Bergenfield Police Officer, Motorist To Hospital

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene of the crash in Bergenfield.
At the scene of the crash in Bergenfield. Photo Credit: Yaniv Besterman for DAILY VOICE

A Bergenfield police officer headed to a reported fire and a motorist were both hospitalized following a crash outside the borough public library, authorities confirmed.

"We don't know the extent of the injuries yet," Police Chief Mustafa Rabboh said following the crash shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the corner of Clinton and Front streets.

A detective went to the hospital to check on both, he said.

The female officer was headed to an activated fire alarm at a nursery school on Woodbine Street.

Two ambulances responded along with DPW workers and other officers.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office is investigating because a municipal police vehicle was involved.

PHOTOS: Yaniv Besterman

