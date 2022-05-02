Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Gang Leader Gets 22 Years Without Parole For Smuggling Heroin, Fentanyl Into NJ Prison
News

Crash In Englewood Cliffs Sends Driver, 74, Passenger, 73, To Hospital

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Summit and Chestnut in Englewood Cliffs
Summit and Chestnut in Englewood Cliffs Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A 74-year-old driver and her 73-year-old passenger were both hospitalized following a crash in Englewood Cliffs, authorities said.

A 51-year-old Englewood Cliffs motorist was behind the wheel of a westbound 2020 Honda Odyssey on Chestnut Street when it collided with a 2021 Infinity QX5 headed south on Summit Street shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Ronald F Waldt said.

The Hondo driver didn't require medical attention, but the 70-something female occupants of the Infiniti -- both also of Englewood Cliffs -- complained of pain and were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for evaluations, Waldt said.

Tow trucks removed both vehicles, the lieutenant said.

An investigation was continuing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.